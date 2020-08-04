Punjab reports 139 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: The coronavirus cases continued to decline in Punjab as the province reported 139 new infections in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the total count of coronavirus cases has reached to 93,336 in Punjab, whereas, five more succumbed to COVID-19 today, taking the death count to 2,153.

The province has conducted overall 743,533 detection tests and 82,575 people have recovered from the virus.

The COVID-19 death toll in Pakistan has reached near 6000 after 15 more deaths in the country soared the count of fatalities by the disease to 5,999.

Read more: Pakistan death toll by novel coronavirus soared to 5,999: NCOC

The novel coronavirus infections and deaths gradually going down in Pakistan according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

In past 24 hours, 432 confirmed COVID-19 cases diagnosed and 15 more deaths were reported due to the virus.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stand at 25,065, according to the figures. The nationwide tally of fatalities has increased to 5,999, according to the NCOC.

According to the figures released by the NCOC 2,49,397 coronavirus patients have recuperated in the country so far.

Comments

comments