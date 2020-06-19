Punjab reports 1,540 new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths

LAHORE: Punjab recorded 1,540 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 61,678, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said, 63 more people died from coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,265 in the province.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 17,892, said the spokesperson.

A total of 396,917 tests have been conducted in the province.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has jumped to 165,062 after 4,944 new infections were detected in Pakistan over the past 24 hours while 136 more people succumbed to the deadly disease.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 61,678 cases have been detected in Punjab so far, 62,269 in Sindh, 20,182 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,998 in Balochistan, 9,941 in Islamabad, 769 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,225 in Gilgit Baltistan.

With 136 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people dying from the disease in the country has soared to 3,229. A total of 4,944 new cases were detected when 28,042 tests were conducted during this period.

