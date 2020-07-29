Punjab reports 173 novel coronavirus cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported 173 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the province’s total number of confirmed infections to 92,452, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, eight more patients died from the virus during the period, due to which the death toll in the province rose to 2,133.

In Lahore 86 more cases diagnosed, while 34 new cases surfaced in Rawalpindi during last 24 hours, a spokesperson of the health department said.

The province has conducted overall 7,13,688 COVID-19 tests so far, according to the statement.

The number of the patients recuperated from the disease in the province has now reached to 82,592, the spokesperson said.

The Punjab government has decided to close markets and shopping malls till August 05 to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the province during Eid-ul-Azha.

Sources said that cattle markets, utility stores, milk shops, tandoors and medical stores will remain open during the lockdown.

