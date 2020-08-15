Punjab reports 210 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported 210 new coronavirus cases and one death over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 95,203 and fatalities to 2,180.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said that as many as 816,126 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the province, out of which 95,203 turned out to be positive.

In last 24 hours Punjab reported no new deaths from coronavirus, the spokesperson said.

A total of 86,424 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far, the statement said.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 09 more people died due to coronavirus-related complications in past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease in the country to 6,162.

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 16,261 as 265,624 patients have recuperated.

As many as 23,722 more samples were tested over the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted across the country thus far to more than 2.2 million.

Thus far, 125,632 cases have been detected in Sindh, 95,203 in Punjab, 35,091 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,144 in Balochistan, 15,346 in Islamabad, 2,179 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,452 in Gilgit Baltistan.

