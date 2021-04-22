Punjab reports 2,902 new Covid-19 infections, 54 deaths

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 54 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, health department officials said on Thursday.

According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 2,902 new infections were reported across the province during the same period, taking the provincial tally of cases to 279,437.

A total of 28,829 samples were tested, out of which 2,902 turned out to be positive.

Of the new cases, Lahore reported 1,466 infections, Multan 204, Faisalabad 179, Rawalpindi 133, Sargodha 110, and Bahawalpur 103.

2,351 people recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 226,380.

Pakistan reported 98 more coronavirus-related deaths during the last 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 16,698.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said 5,857 new cases were reported during the said period, pushing the national tally of confirmed cases to 778,238. As many as 57,591 samples were tested, out of which nearly 6,000 were declared positive with a 10.16 per cent positivity rate.

