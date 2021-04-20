Punjab sees worst day since Covid-19 outbreak as 104 die

LAHORE: Punjab reported 104 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic last year in February.

According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 3,228 new infections of the novel coronavirus were reported across the province in the last 24 hours.

The tally of deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached 7,561 with 104 more fatalities. The provincial capital city Lahore reported 1,748 new cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours, according to the health department.

The novel coronavirus claimed 137 more lives across Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 16,453.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country reported 137 more deaths by Covid-19, while 5,445 new cases were reported during the same period.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 766,882 with 5,445 new infections. As many as 68,002 samples were tested, out of which 5,152 turned out to be positive with an 8 per cent positivity rate.

