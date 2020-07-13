Punjab reports 487 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

LAHORE: 487 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Punjab in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the province to 87,043.

The province also reported 7 more virus-related deaths in last 24 hours, pushing the provincial death toll to 2,013.

According to the portal, 58,023 people have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Smart lockdown enforced in seven cities of Punjab province

69 more people died due to complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 5,266.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the national tally of cases soared to 251,624 with the addition of 2,769 new cases detected during the previous 24 hours. As many as 22,532 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

84,442 patients are under treatment at present while 161,917 have recuperated from the infection. Overall 15,851,70 tests have been conducted across the country.

105,533 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 87,043 in Punjab, 30,486 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,185 in Balochistan, 14,108 in Islamabad, 1,599 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,671 in Gilgit Baltistan.

