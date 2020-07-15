Punjab reports 553 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

LAHORE: 553 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were detected in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 88,045.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 17 more people died due to complications related to the virus, taking the death toll in the province to 2,043. Thus far, 64,148 patients have been cured of the disease in the province.

A total of 611,506 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

According to district-wise details of the fresh cases, Lahore reported 276 cases, Kasur three, Shiekhupura seven, Rawalpindi 55, Jhelum one, Chakwal one, Gujranwala 11, Sialkot one, Gujrat seven, Mandibahuddin six, Multan 17, Vehari three, and Faisalabad 33.

On July 14, the provincial government extended smart lockdowns for another 15 days.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, all public and private educational institutes, parks, cinemas, restaurants and marriage halls will remain closed by July 30 across the province.

Sports activities, political, social and religious gatherings will also be banned in the province till the end of this month.

