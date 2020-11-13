Punjab reports 601 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

LAHORE: COVID-19 has claimed more than seventeen lives and infected 601 people during the last 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 17 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus in 24 hours, surging the death toll to 2,455 in the province.

He maintained that the province reported 601 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally of people infected with the pandemic to 108,822.

The highest number of cases were reported in Lahore, where 245 new infections emerged, while 102 in Rawalpindi, 47 in Multan, 23 in Bakhar, DG Khan 12, Khanewal 13 and 18 cases were registered in Faisalabad during last 24 hours.

Out of 108,822 total number of COVID-19 patients, 97,692 have recovered their health in Punjab so far.

Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in various localities of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

In Lahore, smart lockdown has been imposed in New Muslim Town C Block, Iqbal Town Raza Block, Sikandar Block and Umar Block, Garden Town, Cavalry Ground, DHA Phase One A and Phase 6.

In Multan, areas including Naqshband Colony, Gulgasht Colony, Mepco Colony, Khawaja Abad, Multan Kutcheri and Saadat Colony have been put under smart lockdown.

Meanwhile, Fauji Foundation, University New Lalazar, Girls High School Kahuta are also under smart lockdown slapped by the Punjab government.

According to the spokesperson, all medical services, laboratories and pharmacies will remain open 24 hours in the province.

