Punjab reports 726 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: At least 726 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 15,346, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the Punjab heath department said that of the fresh cases, 503 tested positive in Lahore. The CIVID-19 death toll in the province stood at 260, he added.

He maintained that Punjab has conducted over 68,940 COVID-19 tests thus far.

Earlier on May 17, 383 more people had contracted coronavirus in biggest populous province of the country, Punjab, raising the overall provincial tally to 14,584.

The figures reported in the province had showed an increase in cases as 287 new coronavirus cases had been reported from the Punjab province a day before.

According to the statistics provided by the health ministry Punjab, Lahore remained the most affected city of the province as it reported 191 cases out of the total cases reported that day.

“We have performed 163,466 coronavirus tests in the province thus far,” the health official had said as 252 people had died from the virus in Punjab province, showing an increase of seven more fatalities from the previous day.

