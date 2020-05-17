383 more people test positive for coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE: 383 more people contracted coronavirus in biggest populous province of the country, Punjab, on Sunday, raising the overall provincial tally to 14,584, ARY NEWS reported.

The figures reported in the province today showed an increase in cases as 287 new coronavirus cases were reported from the Punjab province a day before.

According to the statistics provided by the health ministry Punjab, Lahore remained the most affected city of the province as it reported 191 cases out of the total cases reported today.

“We have performed 163,466 coronavirus tests in the province thus far,” the health official said as 252 people have died from the virus in Punjab province, showing an increase of seven more fatalities from yesterday.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore and briefed him about operations of the Corona Relief Tiger Force in the province.

During the meeting, the SAPM said the Tiger Force volunteers are taking part in public service activities under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The volunteers are dedicated and will set a new example of helping the affected people, he added.

He said seven 700,000 registered themselves for the Tiger Force in Punjab, out of whom 64,000 youths have been assigned various responsibilities.

Chief Minister Buzdar said youth are the country’s asset and that the province will take lead in the Tiger Force operations.

