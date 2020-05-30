LAHORE: 1140 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the total number of infections across the province to 24,104, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said 29 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 439.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 6,507 while a total of 228,541 tests have been conducted in the province (Punjab) so far, the department said.

The nationwide tally of fatalities and cases has jumped 1,395 and 66,000 respectively as 2,429 more people detected with COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 26,113 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 24,104 in Punjab, 9,067 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,087 in Balochistan, 2,192 in Islamabad, 660 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 234 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 445 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in KP, 439 in Punjab, 427 in Sindh, 46 in Balochistan, 23 in Islamabad and 9 in GB.

24,131 people have been recovered from the virus so far while 40,931 are still under treatment. Pakistan has so far conducted 532,037 coronavirus tests and 12,020 in last 24 hours.

