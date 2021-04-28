Punjab reports record 127 Covid-19 deaths in single day

LAHORE: The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on Punjab as the province reported record 127 deaths from Covid-19 in a day, health department officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 127 people died from the virus overnight, pushing the total number of fatalities in the province to 8,229.

As many as 2,670 new infections emerged when 20,665 samples were tested. The tally of confirmed cases in the province climbed to 296,144 with the addition of 2,670 cases.

Lahore reported 1,257 new infections, Faisalabad 239, Multan 184, Sargodha 147, Okara 119, Rawalpindi 108, and Bahawalpur 77.

Pakistan reported 201 more COVID deaths over the last 24 hours, which is the highest number in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country last year in February.

With the addition of 201 more deaths, the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 17,530.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 5,292 persons tested positive for COVID-19 during the same period, pushing the number of positive cases to 810,231.

