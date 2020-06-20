Punjab reports record 82 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab recorded 2,538 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 64,216, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said, 82 more people died from coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,347 in the province.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 17,964, said the spokesperson.

A total of 407,083 tests have been conducted in the province.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has jumped to 171,577 after 6,604 new infections were detected in Pakistan over the past 24 hours while 153 more people succumbed to the deadly disease.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 64,216 cases have been detected in Punjab so far, 65,163 in Sindh, 20,790 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,162 in Balochistan, 10,279 in Islamabad, 803 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,253 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Read More: Pakistan reports record 153 coronavirus deaths in single day

With 153 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people dying from the disease in the country has soared to 3,382. A total of 6,604 new cases were detected when 31,681 tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 63,504. So far, 1,042,787

tests have been conducted across the country.

Comments

comments