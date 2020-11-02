Punjab reports two new cases of dengue fever in 24 hours

LAHORE: Provincial health authorities on Monday reported two more cases of dengue fever in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, both cases of dengue fever were reported in Lahore in last 24 hours.

The tally of confirmed dengue fever cases in Punjab has reached 149 this year since January 2020, after detection of two new cases, the spokesperson said.

He further stated that no deaths have been reported in the ongoing year due to the dengue virus, adding that 140 dengue patients have recovered to health, while nine patients have been under treatment.

Earlier in the month of August, as many as 533 suspected patients of dengue were reported in Punjab in a single day.

The patients were declared healthy after tests and were allowed to leave for their homes.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid earlier said that the provincial government was taking all-out measures to cope with the menace of dengue fever.

“The ratio of dengue cases have substantially been reduced due to the efforts made by the district authorities and other concerned departments,” she said.

She directed to carry out effective measure for preventing the growth of dengue larva. The minister said that dengue patients were being provided best medical facilities at public sector hospitals in Punjab.

Comments

comments