Punjab govt to safeguard rights of growers: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that the provincial government will safeguard the rights of growers at all costs, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review steps pertinent to welfare and protection of the rights of the farmers, CM Buzdar said, “Punjab is an agrarian province and promotion of agro-based economy is a priority of the government.”

According to a statement released from his office, CM Buzdar said, “The incumbent government has given full reward of hard work of sugarcane and wheat growers.”

The chief minister said that sugar mills owners will give valid receipts to the sugarcane farmers and no one will be allowed to usurp the rights of the farmers.

He said that new industrial estates were being developed in the province and directed that PIEDMC should expedite the work on Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park Project along with early disposal of pending matters relating to Bahawalpur Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad, read the statement.

CM Buzdar further directed to immediately start the construction of link roads of Allama Industrial City Faisalabad.

The meeting also reviewed steps to expedite the industrial process along with review of proposals regarding revision of support prices of wheat and sugarcane.

Provincial ministers Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht and others were present in the meeting.

