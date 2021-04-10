LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday issued a revised schedule for matriculation and intermediate exams for all boards across the province, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this connection.

As per the new schedule, the annual matriculation exam will begin on May 25, while the intermediate exam will start on July 3.

The annual matriculation exams were earlier set to begin from May 4, while the intermediate exam from June 12.

The govt had earlier said that matric exam results will be announced on August 31 while the intermediate examination results will be announced on September 30.

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas announced on April 6 had said that classes one to eight for all public and private schools in Punjab will remain closed till Eidul Fitr.

Dr Raas identified the cities where the schools will stay closed: Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bhawalpur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, TT Sindh, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and Sheikhupura.

Meanwhile, matric board exams in Sindh will take place from July 1 to July 15, while intermediate exams will be held from July 28 to August 16.

