Schools in these Punjab districts will remain shut

LAHORE: A meeting of education ministers decided on Wednesday to close educational institutions only in Covid-19 hotspots to halt the spread of the virus.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the meeting, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas revealed the names of districts where schools will remain closed.

“All Public & Private schools of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargoda, Sheikhupura will remain closed till April 11th, 2021. The remaining Districts will be open on previous schedule,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood told the media that educational institutions will close in virus hotspots of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir till April 11.

He said the provincial governments will decide whether to keep schools closed or open in light of the number of infections. “Board exams for class nine and above will be held as per schedule in May and June,” he added.

