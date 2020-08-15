Health deptt warns of second coronavirus wave in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab health department has warned of a second wave of coronavirus in the province due to lack of precautionary measures adopted by the masses, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The warning of a second wave of the deadly infection was issued by the provincial Primary and Secondary Healthcare department to the divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs).

It said that lack of seriousness of the masses have raised chances of another wave of the infection as it has been witnessed that no standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been followed in the business centres, shopping malls and other public places in the province.

It expressed regret over the lack of implementation on the SOPs and directed the concerned officials to ensure a complete implementation upon it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country has witnessed a sharp decline in the coronavirus cases after the month of June this year, resulting in ease in restrictions on movement by the government nationwide.

According to the latest figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 09 more people died due to coronavirus-related complications in past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease in the country to 6,162.

Read More: Punjab reports 210 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 16,261 as 265,624 patients have recuperated.

As many as 23,722 more samples were tested over the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted across the country thus far to more than 2.2 million.

Thus far, 125,632 cases have been detected in Sindh, 95,203 in Punjab, 35,091 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,144 in Balochistan, 15,346 in Islamabad, 2,179 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,452 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Comments

comments