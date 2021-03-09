Punjab to set up corona vaccination centres for second phase of drive

LAHORE: Punjab has decided to establish corona vaccination centres across the province in the second phase of the drive, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab has issued directives for the vaccination centres.

The health department has pointed out 104 places with the cooperation of the district authorities in Punjab.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Sunday said that the vaccination drive for people above 60 years old will begin from Wednesday, March 10.

“Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. This means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first,” federal minister Asad Umar said in a statement.

In this second phase of inoculation 700,000 senior citizens aged 60 and above will be inoculated.

The health authorities in the country had earlier described the pace of getting vaccinated among the focused group of people as slower.

A countrywide Covid vaccination drive was started on February 3 after 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China arrived in the country. In the first phase, healthcare workers at the forefront of the country’s battle against the pandemic were inoculated against the virus.

Last month, the government started registering elderly citizens for the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination.

Comments

comments