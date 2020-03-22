Punjab shuts OPDs for ENT patient to facilitate coronavirus cases

LAHORE: Amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the province, the Punjab government has decided to shut out-patient departments (OPDs) at all the public sector hospitals for the patients of Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) to facilitate the people infected with the deadly virus, ARY News reported.

In a notification, the provincial health department has directed all the government hospitals to close OPDs for the patients of ENT and skin. The hospitals have also cancelled the scheduled surgeries of eye patients.

Read More: Coronavirus: Punjab writes letter to Centre, seeks troops deployment

Earlier in the day, the government of Punjab had written a letter to the federal government seeking deployment of the military troops in the province under Article 245. Secretary Home Department of Punjab had written the letter to the Federal Ministry of Interior seeking assistance of the military.

The novel coronavirus pandemic being intensified in the province, the letter a copy of which secured by the ARY News, had read.

The provincial government had sought immediate deployment of the contingents of armed forces’ for assistance to the civilian set up.

