‘Opponents to face failure as nation standing with govt rhetoric’

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the nation is supporting the rhetoric of the incumbent government and opponents will face failure, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Chaudhry Sarwar expressed his thoughts while meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail where they discussed the current political scenario and matters related to government affairs. Ismail thanked Sarwar over relief package to the affected citizens in flood-hit areas of Sindh.

During the meeting, Sarwar said that all parties conference will be continued till 2023 but the incumbent government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will complete its five-year term. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always turned impossible into possible.

The Punjab governor said that the present government is working for the development of weak segments of the society and nobody could criticise the honesty of the premier Imran Khan. The country has successfully built up a global and diplomatic reputation, added Sarwar.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that PM Imran Khan gave a vision of a prosper and stabilise Pakistan and those spreading hopelessness and chaos will get nothing other than disappointment. He said that the policies of the federal government were meeting successes to coup with different challenges.

