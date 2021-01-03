Covid-19: Punjab imposes smart lockdown in more areas of Lahore, other cities

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday imposed smart lockdown in more areas of the province in order to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic second wave, ARY News reported.

The provincial government has notified the imposition of a smart lockdown in several areas of the provincial capital city Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan.

According to the spokesperson of the provincial Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the smart lockdown has been imposed in the areas where excessive corona cases have been reported.

The government has clamped smart lockdown in 8 areas in Lahore and one each in Gujranwala and Multan, according to the notification.

Earlier on December 8, as many as 55 areas of Lahore had been placed under smart lockdown owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in the provincial capital city.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 53 more people died during this period, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 10,311.

Read More: Renowned pathologist Dr Umar Farooq Burki dies of Covid-19 in Islamabad

A total of 44,392 samples were tested, out of which 2,272 turned out to be positive. The national positivity ratio of infections was recorded at 5.11 per cent.

There are a total of 35,663 active cases of the coronavirus while the number of recovered patients stands stands at 440,660. 1,784 of the patients currently under treatment are said to be critical.

Comments

comments