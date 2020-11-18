Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in six cities

LAHORE: Keeping in view the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government on Wednesday imposed smart lockdown in various areas of six cities in the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, various localities of Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar and other cities have been placed under smart lockdown. The Punjab government imposed the smart lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, read the notification.

In Lahore, the smart lockdown has been imposed in Valencia Town, Paragon city, Johar Town, DHA and other areas.

Multan’s Jalilabad, Gulgasht Colony, Garden Town, Khan Village Housing Society and other areas have been placed under the mart lockdwon.

In Bahawalpur, Hashmi Garden, Model Town, Satellite Town, New Sadiq Colony and other areas have been sealed.

Schools, mosques, shopping centers, parks etc will be closed in the areas, however, essential services and supplies like pharmacy, ration, drinking water and medical emergency, will be exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

Read More: 597 new cases of novel coronavirus, 17 deaths reported in Punjab

Earlier today, the novel coronavirus had claimed 17 more lives and infected 597 people during the past 24 hours in Punjab.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 17 more people had lost their lives due to COVID-19 in 24 hours, surging the death toll to 2,492 in the province.

He had maintained that the province reported record 597 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day in the second wave of the pandemic. The overall tally of people infected with the pandemic had reached to 111,137.

Comments

comments