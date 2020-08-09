Punjab decides to reopen cinemas, theaters; SOPs issued
LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday allowed cinemas and theaters to reopen from Monday, August 10 with strict enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.
A notification has been issued by Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department in this regard. The primary & secondary health department has also issued SOPs under the instructions of Punjab govt.
In order to maintain social distancing, 6-foot distance has been made mandatory in the cinemas and theaters. No customer will be allowed to enter the restaurants without masks.
SOPs for cinemas and theaters
- No Mask No Entry should be strictly implemented
- Avoid touching surfaces unnecessarily
- Maintain sufficient stock of hand sanitizers at cinemas and theatre halls
- Limit the hall occupancy to 40 percent of total capacity
- Open air theatre should be preferred over indoor closed hall
- Online ticketing should be preferred
- Cinema, theaters should offer shows of shorter duration (40-60 minutes)
- Ensure adequate ventilation of the halls
- Inter show interval should be at least for 60 minutes in order to ensure proper cleanliness and disinfection
- Ensure temperature checking at entry points
Read More: Restaurants, cinemas and gyms to reopen from August 10
The Punjab government yesterday also issued a list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for restaurants and fast-food outlets in the province.
In a notification, Primary and Secondary Healthcare secretary said that social gathering will not be allowed in the eateries. There will be a complete ban on entry of people above the age of 60 in the restaurants.