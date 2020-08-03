Punjab govt formulates SOPs for reopening of schools

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department has prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of educational institutions in the province to ensure safety of students and teachers, ARY News reported.

According to the SOPs, maximum 20 students will be allowed to n a class and two students will sit on each disk. However, schools will low capacity will be operated in two shifts.

It will be compulsory for the schools to arrange sanitizes for the students from their own budget. Temperature of each student and staffer will be checked while entering into the educational facility.

As per the SOPS, there will complete ban on any type of function, ceremony and break in the schools

Earlier on July 9, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced to reopen educational institutions from September 15 with strict enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Addressing a press conference here in Islamabad, the education minister had said that the government had decided to resume educational activities from September 15 and provinces had been asked to formulate SOPs for school’s reopening in this regard.

