Punjab govt spending Rs8bn on up-gradation of healthcare facilities: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid directed the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Monday to expedite the pace of work on the ongoing projects, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, Dr. Yasmin Rashid undertake a comprehensive status review of new as well as revamping projects of the existing facilities.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said: “The Government is spending Rs8bn on up-gradation of primary and secondary level facilities. The improvement at primary and secondary level will streamline service delivery and reduce burden at tertiary care facilities.”

The minister directed the Project Management Unit Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to shortlist 15 BHUs for immediate improvement.

In the first phase, work on 40 hospitals is in final stages while the remaining 85 hospitals are being equipped with infrastructure, HR and technical facilities in Phase-II.

She said that the schemes planned for the current fiscal year must be completed within stipulated time frame.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Capt (Retd) Usman Younis, Additional Secretary (Development) Omer Farooq and senior officials from the department.

