Punjab student ends life after family excuses to bear his educational expenses

FAISALABAD: In a shocking incident, a student of grade 10th committed suicide after his poverty-stricken family excused to bear his educational expenses furthermore in Punjab’s Tandlianwala district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, Aftab had passed his matriculation examination with flying colours and he wanted to get admission in FA. He apprised his family about his studying dream but his father told him that he could not afford his educational expenses.

The decision shattered his studying dream and put the student in immense distress. Meanwhile, he committed suicide at his home.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted his body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Read More: Nishtar Medical University student attempts suicide after failing in exam

Earlier on February 23, a final year MBBS student of Nishtar Medical University had attempted suicide claiming that he was intentionally failed during his viva test.

A video message had been issued from the student identified as Kashif Raza soon after he gained consciousness after being treated at the Nishtar Hospital. The student had said in his message that he never failed in any of his subjects during the past four-year examinations at the varsity.

