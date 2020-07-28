Punjab traders appeal govt to allow open their businesses till Eid

LAHORE: Traders of Punjab have rejected the call of lockdown in the province, ahead of Eidul Adha, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore’s Anarkali market, All Pakistan Traders Association said that closure of business till Eidul Adha will result in huge loss to them.

Secretary General of the APTA, Naeem Mir said traders are implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to curb spread of the COVID-19 and appealed the government to allow them to resume business activities till Eid.

Traders in major cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Jhang protested against the smart lockdown and vowed to open their shops. Faisalabad traders opened shops in surrounding areas of Clock Tower, Rail Bazar, Makki Market and Gol Bazar.

Read more: Raja Basharat directs to ensure implementation of lockdown across Punjab

On the other hand, police arrested several traders for violating government orders.

Earlier in the day, Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat had visited various areas of Lahore including, Liberty Market, Barkat Market, Jail Road and Gulberg to review the lockdown position.

Yesterday, the provincial government of Punjab had announced that all business and commercial centres in the province will remain closed till August 5.

