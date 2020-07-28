Raja Basharat directs to ensure implementation of lockdown across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Tuesday directed to ensure strict implementation of lockdown across Punjab, ARY News reported.

Raja Basharat visited various areas of Lahore including, Liberty Market, Barkat Market, Jail Road and Gulberg to review the lockdown position.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that relaxation in lockdown before Eidul Azha will bring negative results like Eidul Fitr. Business community should extend its support to the government and implement lockdown.

Raja Basharat said that lockdown has been enforced by the government to ensure safety of the masses as coronavirus is still a threat.

It may be noted that shopkeepers in Rawalpindi, Sargodha and other areas refused to obey the lockdown orders and opened their businesses.

Read more: COVID-19: Punjab to impose smart lockdown from midnight to contain virus spread

Yesterday, the provincial government of Punjab had announced that all business and commercial centres in the province will remain closed till August 5.

According to a notification by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, “All educational and training institutes, marriage halls, business centres, expo halls, restaurants (except takeaway and home delivery), theme/amusement parks, public parks, play areas and arcades, beauty parlours and spas, cinemas, theatres shall remain closed.”

The notification added there would be a complete ban on sporting tournaments/ matches (indoor and outdoor) except non-contact professional sports without spectators.

