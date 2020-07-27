COVID-19: Punjab to impose smart lockdown from midnight to contain virus spread

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday announced to enforce a “smart lockdown” in the province from midnight tonight till August 5 to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on the occasion of Eidul Azha, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

According to a notification, all markets, shopping malls, business and commercial centres will remain closed till August 5.

All utility stores, milk shops, tandoors, medical stores, petrol pumps, bakeries, vegetable shops will remain open during the smart lockdown, reads the notification.

All educational institutions, restaurants, salons, cinemas will also remain closed, according to a notification.

The notification furthers reads that there will be a complete ban on sports, social and other activities during the lockdown period.

A day earlier, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique recommended shutting all markets in the province under smart lockdown ahead of Eidul Azha.

Punjab chief secretary said that smart lockdown before Eid is required for a reduction in COVID-19 cases.

‘Celebrate Eid with simplicity’

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday appealed to masses to avoid visiting picnic spots on Eidul Azha as the coronavirus pandemic is still a threat.

“Strict implementation of SOPs and precautionary measures will ensure that Eidul-Azha passes without causing a major spike in new cases”, Asad Umar said in his media briefing after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting in Peshawar, here today.

He urged the public to celebrate Eid with simplicity and conduct sacrifice in a manner that does not result in the spread of the virus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza yesterday had advised people to be cautious of the coronavirus and observe the safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid-ul-Azha.

‘Zero COVID-19 deaths’

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab reported zero new Covid-19 deaths for the first time since May 26, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

The province reported 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the province’s total number of confirmed infections to 92,073.

The death toll in the province stands at 2,116.

