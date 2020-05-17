Punjab transporters break into factions, indecision on resuming operations

LAHORE: Transporters in Punjab have broken off into two factions after the provincial government allowed resumption of public transport yesterday, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Insaf Transport Federation has welcomed the announcement and have said that they will resume public transport across the province from tomorrow.

Whearas, The All Pakistan Transport Association has remained reluctant and hesitant in resuming operations and has opposed the initiative.

Insaf Transport Federation says that Punjab government and them have mutually agreed upon the standard operating procedures (SOPs) thay they will adhere to.

While, All Pakistan Transport Association has said that the government and them are yet to reach an amicable agreement on SOPs.

Yesterday, Punjab transporters announced to slash fares by 18 percent after successful talks with the Punjab government.

The Punjab govt had demanded transporters to decrease fares across the province in order to provide relief to people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday granted in-principle approval for resumption of public transport across the province.

