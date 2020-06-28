Punjab transporters increase fares after hike in fuel prices

LAHORE: Punjab transporters on Sunday increased fares by 20 percent after the federal government increased the petrol price by Rs25.58 per liter, ARY News reported.

Transporters have increased fares for inter-city and intra-city bus travel.

Meanwhile, the fares for inter-provincial transport service have been hiked by 15 percent in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). The fare from Peshawar to Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been increased from Rs300 to Rs400.

All Pakistan Goods Transporter Association (APGTA) has also confirmed increase in fares by 10 to 20 per cent after fresh jump in POL rates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal government, on June 26, had increased petrol price by Rs25.58 after decreasing it a short while back resulting in a countrywide scarcity.

According to a notification issued by the government on the matter, new price for a litre of petrol is now Rs100.10.

High Speed Diesel’s new price is now Rs101.46 per litre with an increase of Rs21.31.

Read More: Petroleum crisis: IHC issues notices on oil company’s petition

Light diesel’s new price is Rs55.98 per litre registering an increase of Rs17.84 whereas kerosene oil’s new price would now be Rs59.06 per litre with an increase of Rs23.50

Comments

comments