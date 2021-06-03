Punjab aims to vaccinate 70mn people against Covid-19  by year-end

LAHORE: The Punjab government has set a target of vaccinating over 70 million people against the COVID-19 by the end of this year, ARY News reported.

In a bid to further expedite the ongoing vaccination drive and to ensure its effective supervision, the Punjab government has decided to form a provincial task force headed by the provincial health minister.

Punjab’s additional chief secretary, secretaries of Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, Specialized Healthcare And Medical Education Department, Director General Health Services and other senior officials will be the member of the task force.

However, deputy commissioners will lead the special task force to monitor the vaccination drive at their concerned districts. In order to achieve the target set by the provincial government, number of vaccination centres and its staff will be increased.

Read More: Task forces to be established for expediting vaccination process in Punjab

Earlier on June 1, the Punjab government had decided to establish task forces in districts under the supervision of deputy commissioners to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination process.

The task force would comprise members including district police officer (DPO), chief executive officer (CEO) health and representatives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Comments

comments