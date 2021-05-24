Punjab announces to vaccinate university students

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid announced on Monday that the provincial government has decided to vaccinate all students of medical universities and colleges in the province, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid at Civil Secretariat Lahore to review the coronavirus situation in the province.

The meeting also decided to vaccinate staff of banks, industries, educational institutions among 30 other important departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab health minister said that the vaccination process is continuing smoothly in the province as 124,000 people vaccinated across the province during the past 24 hours.

“Punjab government is taking measures to further expand the scope of vaccination process in the province,” she said in a meeting.

Read More: COVID-19 positivity ratio declines in Pakistan, recorded at 4.96%

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday said that strict restrictions during Eid had yielded positive results with overall cases in the province going below 1,000 mark.

Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that only 502 ventilator beds are currently being used out of the availability of 20,922 of them province-wide. “Out of 2,818 oxygen beds, we are currently using 818 of them,” she said.

The health minister stressed the need to wear masks and said that 72 per cent of people could avoid contracting the virus by adopting it.

Comments

comments