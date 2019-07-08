Punjab govt to ensure welfare of impecunious strata: CM Buzdar  

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday said that economic well-being of the impecunious strata will be ensured by the government as the development of the human resources was the central point of PTI-led government’s policies, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar said that the provincial government, on the directions of PM Imran Khan, planned to launch Punjab Ehsas program to provide necessary socio-economic protection to the disfranchised sections of the society.

He said, “More than Rs17 billion has been allocated in the current fiscal year for the Ehsas program.” The chief minister said that monthly allowance will be provided to the senior citizens of more than 65 years under the program and added that initial fund amounting to Rs3 billion had been set up under Bahimat Buzurg Program.

CM Buzdar said that a monthly stipend program for 0.2 million disabled persons was being started under Hum Qadam Program.

The government will fix monthly stipend for the livelihood of widows, he said and added that a five-year project was being started to provide equal economic opportunities to the womenfolk and Rs8 billion were allocated in the current budget for the purpose.

The chief minister said that the government was providing Rs100 million for the restoration of acid attack victims.

