Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Punjab cuts work hours of doctors, nurses tending coronavirus patients

Punjab doctors, nurses

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday reduced the working hours of doctors and nurses engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients across the province to six hours, reported ARY News.

“Pursuant to the recommendation of Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG), in its meeting held on 25/03/2020, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that all the doctors and nurses working in dedicated Corona Hospital/Isolation Wards/HDUs/ICUs for management of Covid-19 patients shall perform duty in 6 hourly shifts,” read a notification issued by the Punjab healthcare department.

“These doctors and nurses will perform duty continuously for one week. After one week of duty, they shall be granted two weeks off from duty, either at home or in the hospital facility. This shall be implemented with immediate effect.”

Read More: Pakistan’s COVID-19 testing capacity increasing, so does concern: Zafar Mirza

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus has risen to eleven, around 1,500 people have been affected countrywide.

During the last 24 hours, another death was reported due to the virus, taking the tally to 11 countrywide.

Meanwhile, 25 patients have recovered their health, whereas, seven patients are in critical condition.

Read More: Pakistan Army assisting civil admin in fight against coronavirus: ISPR

Comments

comments

You might also like
Health

Russia claims it has the drug to treat coronavirus

Pakistan

Eight more coronavirus cases surface in Gilgit-Baltistan, tally rises to 111

Pakistan

Another 106 pilgrims being released from Sukkur quarantine centre: Murtaza Wahab

Must Read

PM wishes UK’s Prince Charles, premier speedy recovery from COVID-19


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close