LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit its response to a petition filed by former Punjab minister and PML-N leader Rana Mashhood challenging an investigation into the Punjab youth festival scam.

A single bench of the LHC comprising Justice Mushtaq Ahmed Chaudhry directed the FIA to submit its response by January 11.

The petitioner stated before the court that the FIA has launched an investigation into the Punjab Youth Festival scam despite the fact that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had already filed a reference in the case.

He said that initiation of an inquiry by the FIA is illegal and void and needs to be set aside. Besides, he said the FIA lacks the jurisdiction to probe the matter that belonged to the provincial department.

