Punjab’s coronavirus tally nears 5500 mark, number of dead rise to 81

LAHORE: The coronavirus tally in Punjab province on Sunday surpassed 5446 mark as 120 more virus cases were reported from the province today, ARY NEWS reported.

Lahore reported 1217 cases of the virus thus far and is leading in terms of infected in the province.

According to the health department, a total of 1183 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

A spokesperson for the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said 81 people have died from the contagion so far. He added 22 coronavirus patients are struggling for their life.

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan has jumped to 12,723 after the emergence of new infections with 269 deaths reported earlier in the day.

