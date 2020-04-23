Nine bank employees infected by coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE: At least nine cases of the novel coronavirus have surfaced at a bank in Punjab, parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza said on Thursday.

He wrote a letter to Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir drawing his attention to the emergence of the cases and seeking his directives for the bank administration to seal the relevant branch and put all employees working there into quarantine.

The PPP leader feared that the virus could spread further if the branch is not sealed.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 10,825, including 4,706 in Punjab.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department today reported 116 new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial tally to 4,706.

It also confirmed four new deaths, taking the death toll from the contagion in the province to 60.

