Usman Buzdar calls on PM Imran Khan as Punjab’s coronavirus tally rises

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan as Punjab health department showed rising tally of coronavirus cases in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

During the meeting, Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar discussed the steps taken to contain coronavirus situation in the province and measures to be taken during the month of Ramadan.

They agreed upon ensuring preventive measures at the industries allowed to operate in the province along with taking strict measures against hoarders during the holy month.

Meanwhile, the health department Punjab recorded 116 more cases of coronavirus, raising the provincial tally to 4706.

The spokesman said that 60 people lost their battle against the virus while 905 patients recovered from it. “We have performed 66030 tests in the province,” the health department said.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Health Punjab, Dr Yasmin Rashid broke a good news regarding 65 coronavirus patients in four hospitals of the province.

The minister said that all 65 patients have been cured, given a clean bill of health and sent home.

Read More: Punjab to increase COVID-19 testing capacity to 5000 per day by this week: Yasmin Rashid

The patients were receiving the required treatment at Mayo Hospital, Expo Centre Field Hospital, PKLI and Children’s Hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid on the ocassion expression happiness said that that development was heartening and such news was coming out on a daily basis which is a very positive sign.

She lauded the efforts being put forth by doctors and paramedics across Punjab and paid them glowing tributes.

Comments

comments