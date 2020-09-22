WATCH: 10-foot-long python blocks traffic at highway

In a terrifying moment, a 10-foot long python blocked traffic on a highway after coiling itself around the wheel of a car.

The incident occurred at Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai, a business city in India’s Maharashtra state and a video showed that the snake was later caught by a team of catchers in a daring attempt.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the local police, the python was first spotted by a motorcyclist on a stretch of the highway at suburban Chunabhatti which later coiled itself around a vehicle’s wheel.

Car drivers and motorcyclists stopped to look at the nearly 10-feet-long snake’s attempt to cross the road, causing a traffic jam on the busy highway, he said.

After almost an hour, a team of snake catchers arrived at the spot and managed to rescue the snake. They released it in the wild at night.

In another incident, a python swallowed a whole deer from the sugarcane fields in the Indian state of Uttar Pardesh died mysteriously moments after it coughed up the remains of the deer on Monday.

It was first spotted by a girl in the sugar cane fields in Amroha district, from where the locals dragged it out and released it about 3 kilometres away from the fields near the banks of the Ganga. However, it died after spewing out the deer carcass.

The python in a sugarcane field near Malipura village. She saw the massive serpent while collecting fodder, said reports.

When she alerted the locals, it set an alarm and the villagers rushed to the spot. The villagers noted the python was heavily bloated. They initially suspected the snake had swallowed a child. As fear mounted, the rumour spread fast in the village and the field was cordoned off for safety reasons.

A group of locals already dragged the python out of the fields before the forest department team arrived local police.

