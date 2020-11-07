Disgruntled Qadir Baloch to chair PML-N’s huddle in Quetta

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan chapter president Lt General (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch will preside over an important meeting of his party in Quetta today, ARY News reported.

Sources said that Abdul Qadir Baloch will formally announce his resignation from the party during the meeting. Balochistan’s former chief minister Sanaullah Khan Zehri and other senior leaders of PML-N will attend the meeting.

However, PML-N’s provincial general secretary Jamal Shah excused from attending the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that differences emerged between PML-N’s central leadership and Qadir Baloch when the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif criticized the armed forces during a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Gujranwala.

On 1st of November, PML-N Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch had announced to part ways with the party citing rhetoric against Pakistan Army from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The only reason I have decided to part ways with the PML-N is its narrative against Pakistan Army,” he had said while terming the act as unacceptable for him.

“I have remained a soldier and could not tolerate such remarks from the PML-N leadership against the armed forces,” he had said.

