Ex-PMLN Balochistan chief Qadir Baloch defers decision to join new party

QUETTA: Turning down repeated offers to join new political forces, the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz turncoat Abdul Qadir Baloch is reportedly deferring the decision to join any party at the moment, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the sources, Baloch who recently cut ties with major opposition party PML-N is maintaining contacts with a number of political forces however, it is said that he is not willing to join any party right away.

Sources confirmed that Balochistan Awami Party reached out to Abdul Qadir Baloch and has been in contact especially since his departure from PML-N, however, this too has been confirmed that he nevertheless turned down the offer.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch on November 01 announced to part ways with the party citing rhetoric against Pakistan Army from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The only reason I have decided to part ways with the PML-N is its narrative against Pakistan Army,” he said while terming the act as unacceptable for him.

Former chief of PML-N Balochistan chapter Abdul Qadir Baloch claimed on Friday that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has invited him to join their ranks. “PPP leaders Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto have invited me to join their ranks,” he said adding that any decision on the joining would be made by him after consultation with his other associates. He further announced that he had formally quit PML-N as he could no longer go ahead with the narrative of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

