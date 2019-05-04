COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa visits LoC, hails Army’s operational preparedness

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said visited the Line of Control (LoC) and appreciated the operational preparedness and high-morale of the army personnel, ARY News reported.

Talking to officers and personnel of the Northern Light Infantry, the army chief paid tribute to the soldiers on giving befitting reply to Indian aggression, media wing of the armed forces, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

“We are well aware of the defence and security challenges facing the country. We have the capability to defeat any threat,” he said.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan Army would give a befitting reply to any aggression no matter whatever the front was.

The ISPR said the corps commander Rawalpindi was also accompanying the army chief on this occasion.

On May 2, Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that conspirators would not be allowed to spoil the achievements taken in war against terrorism, said ISPR.

Talking to university students, during his visit to Peshawar Corps, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said,” Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) itself not a big issue but some of its elements are playing in the hands of foreigners.”

According to military’s media wing, he had said that these elements, in collaboration with the foreigners, spreading rumors and playing with the emotions of local people.

