Bilawal Bhutto’s narrative continuation of PDM agenda: Qamar Zaman Kaira

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said in a clarification statement that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s interview was being misinterpreted as his narrative was the continuation of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s agenda, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that three generations of PPP continued its struggle for democracy and civil supremacy. The political party lost its two great leaders and thousands of jiyalas [activists], he added.

He said that the final announcement regarding the formation of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had also been made from a joint declaration in an all-parties conference (APC) hosted by PPP. He clarified that Bilawal’s narrative was the continuation of PDM’s agenda.

Kaira said that those planning to split political parties of PDM will face failure. He said that the meeting between Bilawal and Nawaz Sharif was not organised due to coronavirus pandemic. PPP chairman wanted to hold discussions with Nawaz Sharif on all topics and the political party is still supporting the PDM’s agenda.

Earlier on Friday, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had distanced himself from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s narrative.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that he was shocked when Nawaz Sharif started levelling allegations against armed forces in his speech.

He had maintained that it was not the agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The PPP leader said that it was his personal decision, adding, “Nawaz Sharif has his own political party and I cannot control it.”

Bilawal had said that he was waiting for Nawaz Sharif to present evidence to back up his allegations against institutions.

