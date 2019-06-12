NA speaker must prove his impartiality by issuing production orders of Zardari: Qamar Zaman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has demanded Speaker National Assembly (NA) prove his impartiality by releasing the production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Ary News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad the PPP South Punjab president said that opposition parties leaders were arrested just to distract the attention from the Federal Budget.

He added that: “Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to create the political resentment in his speech just to distract the nation from the fiscal year 2019-20 budget.”

Commenting over the PM Imran address, Qamar Zaman said that PM had announced to form a high-powered commission to probe massive increase in Pakistan’s debt besides that he also maintained he will not spare the corrupt.

“PM should clarify his intentions about the commission either he is forming it for the betterment of country or just to take political revenge,” he asked.

The PPP leader also admonished the government for presenting an anti-people budget.

“The incumbent government is increasing pressure on the nation by imposing taxes on household items,” he added.

He also criticised government over the delay in post budget address of PM Imran.

Earlier, in his latest tweet on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the nation to “stop glorifying money launderers.”

Following his yesterday’s crucial announcement to establish a high-powered commission to find out facts behind soaring loans of Rs24,000 billion in last 10 years, the prime minister wrote on Twitter today that it is time for the nation to stop glorifying money launderers, who damaged the nation and impoverished the people, and are now seeking refuge behind “democracy”.

