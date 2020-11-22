Qamar Zaman Kaira recovers from coronavirus

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has recovered from the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Kaira was tested positive for COVID-19 during the election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan after then he rushed back to Lahore and quarantined himself.

The doctors have advised the PPP stalwart to take more rest. He has thanked the masses and well-wishers for praying for his early recovery.

It may be noted that Qamar Zaman Kaira had tested positive for coronavirus on November 9.

Read more: PPP leader Rashid Rabbani dies of coronavirus, confirms family

Earlier on October 15, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Political Affairs Rashid Rabbani had breathed his last after suffering from COVID-19.

The family of the PPP leader had confirmed that Rashid Rabbani had died of coronavirus. He had been on a ventilator for the past few days after suffering from severe symptoms of the virus.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had expressed grief over the sad demise of his provincial cabinet member and said that he was among the close aides of the PPP leader Benazir Bhutto.

“His services for the democracy will be remembered forever,” the chief minister had said while paying a tribute to Rashid Rabbani. He had also condoled with the family of the PPP leader over his demise.

