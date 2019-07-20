DOHA: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Qatar Airways Akbar Albaker called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan during his transit flight to Washington on his maiden US state trip, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Accompanied by a small delegation, Prime Minister Imran Khan departed in a commercial flight for his official visit to the United States.

Since assuming office, it is the first state visit of PM Khan to the US on the invitation of President Donald J. Trump.

During his three-day visit, PM Khan will call on President Trump at the White House on July 22 to discuss a wide range of bilateral and regional matters.

As per Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi,“Two meetings between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump will be held.” He said that the first meeting will take place at the Oval office whereas the second one will take place in the cabinet room.

According to the White House, PM Imran’s visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict.

The prime minister will also hold meetings with the acting director of the International Monetary Fund and the president of the World Bank besides interacting with the members of the Pakistani community in the United States.

PM Khan will be accommodated in the Pakistan House throughout his stay in the US.

The PM’s US visit would be the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both leaders assumed their respective offices.

