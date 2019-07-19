US President Trump to receive PM Imran at White House: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that United States President Donald Trump will receive Prime Minister Imran Khan at White House, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Washington on the upcoming visit of PM Khan to the United States, FM Qureshi said: “Military leadership will also accompany the Prime Minister during his visit to the United States.”

FM Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold wide-ranging talks with the US leadership during his visit to the United States.

“Two meetings between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump will be held,” said foreign minister.

He said that the first meeting will take place at the Oval office whereas the second one will take place in the cabinet room.

The Foreign Minister said Prime Minister will also hold meetings with the representatives of IMF and World Bank besides interaction with the members of Pakistani community in the United States.

It must be noted that PM Khan will leave for the United States visit through a commercial flight along with a small delegation.

On the invitation of President Donald J. Trump, PM Khan will embark on a visit to the US on July 21.

The prime minister will meet President Trump at the White House on July 22 to discuss a wide range of bilateral and regional matters.

The PM’s US visit would be the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both leaders assumed their respective offices.

